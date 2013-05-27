May 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.23 percent lower. * Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade on Monday, following on from a 3.5 percent slide last week in breath-taking volatility that no doubt left many investors shaken. * The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* March-quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Crompton Greaves Jan-March net down 74.81 pct - Reuters

UB Group takes lenders to court, while State Bank continues recovery - Business Standard link.reuters.com/hyg48t

India's Jet Airways, SpiceJet report quarterly losses - Reuters

DGH rejects Cairn India's Barmer restoration plea - Financial Express link.reuters.com/jyg48t

Fresenius files patent infringement suit against Dr Reddy's in US - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/kyg48t)

Coal India stake sale put on hold after stiff opposition from employees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myg48t)

India's Puravankara founder gets bids worth $31 mln in share sale - Reuters

India finmin says will introduce direct tax code in parliament - Reuters

INTERVIEW-Jindal to expand steel output, buy mines in West Africa - Reuters

Niko finds significant gas in India block - Reuters

Tata's Mistry man: tightening belts as more frugal era begins - Reuters

Indian lenders take 40 bn rupees hit on Mumbai-based jeweller Winsome - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyg48t)

Maxis set to invest Rs 50 bn in Aircel - Times of India (link.reuters.com/pyg48t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)