May 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.23 percent lower.
* Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade
on Monday, following on from a 3.5 percent slide last week in
breath-taking volatility that no doubt left many investors
shaken.
* The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the
three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week
since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank
may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* March-quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Crompton Greaves Jan-March net down 74.81 pct -
Reuters
UB Group takes lenders to court, while State Bank continues
recovery - Business Standard
India's Jet Airways, SpiceJet report quarterly losses -
Reuters
DGH rejects Cairn India's Barmer restoration plea -
Financial Express
Fresenius files patent infringement suit against Dr Reddy's
in US - PTI in Business Line
Coal India stake sale put on hold after stiff opposition
from employees - Economic Times
India's Puravankara founder gets bids worth $31 mln in share
sale - Reuters
India finmin says will introduce direct tax code in
parliament - Reuters
INTERVIEW-Jindal to expand steel output, buy mines in West
Africa - Reuters
Niko finds significant gas in India block - Reuters
Tata's Mistry man: tightening belts as more frugal era
begins - Reuters
Indian lenders take 40 bn rupees hit on Mumbai-based
jeweller Winsome - Economic Times
Maxis set to invest Rs 50 bn in Aircel - Times of India
