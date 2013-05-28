May 28 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.03 percent lower. * Japanese stocks fell, while the dollar held steady against the yen on Tuesday as market players awaited direction from U.S. and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday, following last week's turbulence. * US markets were closed on Monday for Memorial day.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* March-quarter earnings from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd

* Iran's oil minister to meet India's finance minister P. Chidambaram.

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will speak at a financial inclusion event in Pune. (0500 GMT)

* Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker Merck & Co, which has accused Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd of patent infringement on two diabetes drugs. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Coal India profit up ahead of expectations - Reuters

India cbank restricts banks lending against gold - Reuters

Disinvestment department moves Cabinet for 10 pct stake sale in IOC - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cym48t)

Mandatory blending of ethanol likely to make petrol pricier by 4 rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dym48t)

3G case: HC issues contempt notices to Idea Cellular , others - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fym48t)

NHAI seeks top-level backing for recast of premium payment - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gym48t)

Financial Technologies in talks with private equity funds to sell 6 pct stake in IEX - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hym48t)

India's Tata Chemicals reports March qtr net loss - Reuters

McLeod Russel India Jan-March net loss narrows - Reuters

Moody's: Subsidy reimbursement credit positive for IOC, BPCL - Reuters

Sun TV Network says Kalanithi Maran offers to sell about 7.9 mln shares - Reuters

India's JK Tyre & Industries Jan-March net down 60.97 pct - Reuters

Iran offers insurance to India refiners to spur oil sales - Reuters

India's Pipavav says allots shares worth $36 mln to Saab - Reuters

Jet to focus on international routes as domestic market slows - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jym48t)

Captive power units may get less fuel from Coal India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kym48t)

Gail joins HPCL to revive Rs 320 billion project in Andhra Pradesh - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mym48t)

