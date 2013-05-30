May 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.44 percent lower.

* Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday, undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as high-yielding dividend stocks lost some of their luster after recent gains in U.S. Treasury bond yields.

FACTORS TO WATCH * March-quarter earnings from Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , DLF Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd

Jaguar Land Rover helps India's Tata Motors top forecasts - Reuters

Indian oil explorer ONGC's profit slumps on write-offs - Reuters

S&P raises credit rating on Reliance Industries to 'BBB-plus' - Reuters

India's Cipla Q4 net drops 8.2 pct, lags estimates - Reuters

Bharti could be fined 6.5 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jub58t)

Government mulls new laws to settle tax disputes with an eye on Vodafone type cases - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kub58t)

India cbank to sell inflation indexed 2023 bonds on June 4 - Reuters

India moves to regulate coal industry to improve supply - Reuters

Apollo Tyres board approves sale of Apollo Tyres South Africa to Sumitomo Rubber - Reuters

Novartis India sets floor price for share sale at 375 rupees/share - Reuters

Jet Airways says floor price for share sale set at 510 rupees/share - Reuters

Shree Renuka Sugars Jan-March net more than doubles - Reuters

India's BPCL Jan-March net up 21.04 pct - Reuters

ONGC plans to invite partners for 6.5 GW renewable energy venture - Mint (link.reuters.com/hub58t)

India probably world's third largest economy: OECD - Times of India (link.reuters.com/gub58t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)