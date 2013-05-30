May 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.44 percent lower.
* Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday,
undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as
investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of
the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as high-yielding dividend
stocks lost some of their luster after recent gains in U.S.
Treasury bond yields.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* March-quarter earnings from Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
, DLF Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
