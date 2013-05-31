May 31 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.05 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.05 percent lower. * Asian shares recovered on Friday as global markets recovered overnight after lacklustre U.S. data eased concerns about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong stimulus programme which has sharpened investor appetite for risk.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy of stimulating growth.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release the GDP data for the quarter through March. According to a Reuters poll of economists, GDP grew an annual 4.8 percent in the quarter, only slightly better than the 4.5 percent growth in the previous three months, which was the lowest in 15 quarters. (0530 GMT)

* India will release the infrastructure output data for April. (0730 GMT)

* India is likely to release the fiscal deficit data for April-March. (0730 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India cbank warns on prices, current account; rattles market - Reuters

India to ease regulations for securities borrowing, lending - Reuters

India hopes inflation-linked bonds can reduce demand for gold - Reuters

India central bank tightens rules on managing bad loans- Reuters

Bharti Airtel set to sell stake in landline, enterprise business to cut debt - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/naj58t)

Centre plans to split 555-km project, rejects GMR's restructuring proposal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/raj58t)

Cairn India seeks right of first refusal on Rajasthan block for Shale gas exploration - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/saj58t)

Coal India board nod to ink supply pacts without purchase agreements - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/taj58t)

ONGC, Shell set to split $6 bln Mozambique gas buy - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vaj58t)

Lenders restructure 145 bln rupee loan for Reliance Power's Sasan UMPP - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/waj58t)

India's Fortis Healthcare posts March-qtr net loss - Reuters

Bharat Electronics Jan-March net up 77.54 pct - Reuters

India's Mahindra says growing competition to hit market share - Reuters

Indian Hotels posts Q4 net loss on provisions - Reuters

India's Unitech Q4 net profit jumps 13 times - Reuters (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)