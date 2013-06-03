June 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.04 percent higher.
* Asian shares began the new month on a cautious tone on Monday
as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus
would continue prompted investors to take profits from recent
highs and pulled global equities lower.
* U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower
on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly losses
for the first time since November, as investors retreated after
a seven-month run of gains.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's manufacturing PMI for May (0600 GMT)
* The key allies of India's Congress-led coalition government
are likely to meet on Monday to discuss how to bring in
important laws - the food security bill and the land acquisition
bill.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Sun Pharma in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for $5-$6
bln-sources - Reuters
Under pressure Infosys recalls Narayana Murthy as chairman -
Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki May vehicle sales down 14.4 pct y/y -
Reuters
India's Tata Motors sales down 23 pct in May - Reuters
Reliance Industries' KG-D6 output drops to below 15 mmscmd -
PTI in Mint
(link.reuters.com/var58t)
Reliance Communications to shift 5,500 call centre staff to
third-party BPOs - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/tar58t)
India's April infrastructure output growth slows to 2.3 pct
y/y - Reuters
India's IOC raises petrol, diesel prices - Reuters
India's monsoon rains hit southern Kerala coast - Reuters
India's Mahindra May sales down 1 pct - Reuters
Electrolux scouts for partner to enter India's television
and audio products market - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/xar58t)
FDI dips by 38 pct to $22.4 billion in 2012-13 - PTI in
Times of India
(link.reuters.com/war58t)
Essar Oil to double refining capacity of Vadinar plant -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/sar58t)
PM to decide gas price as eGoM refuses to take call -
Financial Chronicle
(link.reuters.com/rar58t)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)