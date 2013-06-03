June 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.04 percent higher. * Asian shares began the new month on a cautious tone on Monday as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue prompted investors to take profits from recent highs and pulled global equities lower. * U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly losses for the first time since November, as investors retreated after a seven-month run of gains.

FACTORS TO WATCH * India's manufacturing PMI for May (0600 GMT) * The key allies of India's Congress-led coalition government are likely to meet on Monday to discuss how to bring in important laws - the food security bill and the land acquisition bill.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Sun Pharma in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for $5-$6 bln-sources - Reuters

Under pressure Infosys recalls Narayana Murthy as chairman - Reuters

India's Maruti Suzuki May vehicle sales down 14.4 pct y/y - Reuters

India's Tata Motors sales down 23 pct in May - Reuters

Reliance Industries' KG-D6 output drops to below 15 mmscmd - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/var58t)

Reliance Communications to shift 5,500 call centre staff to third-party BPOs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tar58t)

India's April infrastructure output growth slows to 2.3 pct y/y - Reuters

India's IOC raises petrol, diesel prices - Reuters

India's monsoon rains hit southern Kerala coast - Reuters

India's Mahindra May sales down 1 pct - Reuters

Electrolux scouts for partner to enter India's television and audio products market - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xar58t)

FDI dips by 38 pct to $22.4 billion in 2012-13 - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/war58t)

Essar Oil to double refining capacity of Vadinar plant - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sar58t)

PM to decide gas price as eGoM refuses to take call - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/rar58t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)