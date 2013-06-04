June 4 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.09 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.18 percent higher. * Asian shares recovered from their lowest in about six months on Tuesday as weak new U.S. manufacturing data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, although investors were cautious before a more important jobs report later in the week. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies. FACTORS TO WATCH * India cabinet may meet to decide on Vodafone tax dispute. (1400 GMT) * Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker Merck & Co, which has accused Glenmark Pharma of patent infringement on two diabetes drugs. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's cbank clarifies rules for new bank licences - Reuters EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Lundbeck, others for blocking generic drugs, including India's Ranbaxy - Reuters Idea in talks with Axiata to sell tower business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qux58t) DoT slaps 12.63 billion Indian rupees ($222.36 million) fine on Vodafone for underreporting revenues - Economic Times link.reuters.com/rux58t Government defines "group company" to remove FDI ambiguities - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sux58t) Steel Authority Of India's production rises 11 pct in May - Reuters Wipro acquires minority stake in Axeda Corp for $5 mln - Reuters State Bank Of India cuts interest rate on bulk deposits - Reuters India's May gold imports jump, more curbs possible - Reuters India cbank does not target any particular exchange rate, says chief-TV - Reuters Rs 55 billion loans to MFIs may become NPAs by September-end - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tux58t) ($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)