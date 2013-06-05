GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.45
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.68 percent lower.
* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday as investors marked
time before key U.S. jobs data later this week amid speculation
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve's would begin scaling down
its massive stimulus programme.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent
decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation
the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic
stimulus.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest
sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer, will enter the
compact car segment with the launch of its Verito Vibe model.
(0830 GMT)
* Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd
will make stock market debut on Wednesday, after the
company raised roughly $165 million in an initial public
offering last month. (0230 GMT)
* Bharti Airtel Ltd has called a shareholders'
meeting to seek approval for a 5 percent stake sale to Qatar
Foundation Endowment
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give
the inaugural speech at a conference on banking and finance
which will be attended by top bankers.
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd, India's No. 6 drugmaker
by sales, will hold a press conference. (0730 GMT)
* India's services PMI for May. (0600 GMT)
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak at a
conference on security. (0530 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Sun Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for generic
Depo-Testosterone injection
India plans to raise FDI caps in sectors including defence -
adviser
India says Emaar MGF farmland purchases violated rules
India jumps to curb gold buying after May imports surge
Rupee's slide toward record low puts Indian policymakers in
tight spot
Cabinet clears real estate bill - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tag68t)
Cabinet approves conciliation talks with Vodafone under
Indian laws - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sag68t)
Daiwa Mutual Fund calls it quits, to sell assets to SBI
Mutual Fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rag68t)
Sebi acts against public float violators - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qag68t)
Bata India plans 1 bln rupees capex - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pag68t)
