* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.45 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower.

* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday as investors marked time before key U.S. jobs data later this week amid speculation over when the U.S. Federal Reserve's would begin scaling down its massive stimulus programme.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer, will enter the compact car segment with the launch of its Verito Vibe model. (0830 GMT)

* Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd will make stock market debut on Wednesday, after the company raised roughly $165 million in an initial public offering last month. (0230 GMT)

* Bharti Airtel Ltd has called a shareholders' meeting to seek approval for a 5 percent stake sale to Qatar Foundation Endowment

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give the inaugural speech at a conference on banking and finance which will be attended by top bankers.

* Cadila Healthcare Ltd, India's No. 6 drugmaker by sales, will hold a press conference. (0730 GMT)

* India's services PMI for May. (0600 GMT)

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak at a conference on security. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Sun Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Depo-Testosterone injection

India plans to raise FDI caps in sectors including defence - adviser

India says Emaar MGF farmland purchases violated rules

India jumps to curb gold buying after May imports surge

Rupee's slide toward record low puts Indian policymakers in tight spot

Cabinet clears real estate bill - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tag68t)

Cabinet approves conciliation talks with Vodafone under Indian laws - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sag68t)

Daiwa Mutual Fund calls it quits, to sell assets to SBI Mutual Fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rag68t)

Sebi acts against public float violators - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qag68t)

Bata India plans 1 bln rupees capex - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pag68t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)