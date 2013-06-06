June 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.83 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.64 percent lower.

* Asian shares eased on Thursday as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept markets on edge, while choppy Japanese equities put pressure on the dollar against the yen.

* U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus while the economy is still sluggish.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholder meeting, the biggest and most popular in corporate India, on June 6. Chairman Mukesh Ambani expected to talk about growth plans for each of the businesses and likely investment plans in his once-a-year address to investors. (0630 GMT)

* Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram is scheduled to be present for an industry launch function. (0730 GMT)

* Finance minister will deliver a valedictory address at the annual general meeting of the Indian Banks' Association. (0815 GMT)

* The Inter-Ministerial Committee on coal block auction to state-run companies will meet to discuss allocations.

Drug firm Meda expands collaboration with the Indian pharma Cipla - Reuters

India to give in-principle nod for new bank licence by end-March - Reuters

JLR to launch 'Baby Jag' for the entry level premium car market - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fap68t)

Fortis in talks to sell Hong Kong & Vietnam assets to raise $400 million - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bap68t)

India raises gold duty to 8 pct, imports likely to drop - Reuters

India's Tata Consultancy may cut up to 290 jobs in Finland - Reuters

Monsanto to invest over 20 bln rupees in next 10 years on R&D in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dap68t)

ONGC to give 10-25 pct stake in CBM blocks to Dart Energy - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/cap68t)

PIL seeking cancellation of Ranbaxy licence filed in Supreme Court - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zyn68t)

Inflation-indexed bonds to be linked to CPI from Oct - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xyn68t)

Telecom regulator asked to audit telcos' spectrum use - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wyn68t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)