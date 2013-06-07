June 7 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.46 percent lower. * Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a 5-1/2 year high hit last month. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India-Foreign reserves (1230 GMT)

India monsoon set for above average rainfall in maiden week - Reuters

No immediate India plan to ban low-grade coal imports -sources - Reuters

India's finance minister says no decision yet on food security bill - Reuters

Indian physical gold demand turns dull after duty hike - Reuters

India clarifies foreign investment rules for supermarkets - Reuters

DoT may say 'bye' to auctions, 'hi' to fixed price for spectrum - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/baw68t)

Tata Power wins $1.8 bn thermal power plant project in Vietnam - Mint (link.reuters.com/xyv68t)

Govt plans $10bn boost for Exim Bank - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vyv68t)

Apollo Pharmacy halts sale of Ranbaxy drugs - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tyv68t)

GAIL receives bids nearly six times available qty for imported gas at $13 per mmbtu - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ryv68t)

Coal India signs non-disclosure pacts with Australian mines - Mint (link.reuters.com/pyv68t)

