June 7 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.46 percent lower.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered
bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from
a 5-1/2 year high hit last month.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly
200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500
recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile
trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India-Foreign reserves (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India monsoon set for above average rainfall in maiden week
- Reuters
No immediate India plan to ban low-grade coal imports
-sources - Reuters
India's finance minister says no decision yet on food
security bill - Reuters
Indian physical gold demand turns dull after duty hike -
Reuters
India clarifies foreign investment rules for supermarkets -
Reuters
DoT may say 'bye' to auctions, 'hi' to fixed price for
spectrum - Economic Times
Tata Power wins $1.8 bn thermal power plant project in
Vietnam - Mint
Govt plans $10bn boost for Exim Bank - Times of India
Apollo Pharmacy halts sale of Ranbaxy drugs - Business
Standard
GAIL receives bids nearly six times available qty for
imported gas at $13 per mmbtu - Financial Express
Coal India signs non-disclosure pacts with Australian mines
- Mint
