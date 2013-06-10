GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.76 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.06 percent higher.

* Japanese shares rebounded strongly on Monday, tracking a rally in global equities following U.S. jobs data that was solid but not strong enough to cause worry about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus.

* The Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near future.

FACTORS TO WATCH

*Indian rupee will be watched as it approaches a record low.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Rifts exposed as Modi chosen to lead India's opposition party [ID: nL3N0EL0BD]

Cbank may cut open market ops to prod baulky banks on rate cuts

RBI to come out with paper on banking structure: Subbarao - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/mef78t)

Shell, ONGC and MRPL eye tie-up for fuel retailing - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jef78t)

FinMin to decide on Jet-Etihad Airways deal, Telenor FDI plans on Tuesday - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kef78t)

New Indian rules a setback for foreign, local retailers

India's Ambani brothers in $2.1 bln telecom tower sharing pact

Indian banks to do periodic legal audit of loans above 50 mln rupees: cbank

Monsoon set for above average rainfall in maiden week

Reliance says to invest $26 bln, tight-lipped on 4G plans

YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor eyes Four Seasons Hotel Bangalore - Times of India (link.reuters.com/nef78t)

Ranbaxy's Dewas and Paonta units under DCGI scanner, to face inspection - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pef78t)

Maruti plans foray into LCV market with 'Y9T', export push amid slump - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qef78t)

Essel Group & Shyam Telecom put communications JV co on the block - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ref78t) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)