* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.77 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.83 percent lower.

* Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, after Standard & Poor's removed the near-term threat of another credit rating downgrade for the United States, just as data last week pointed to no imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's huge monetary stimulus.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was revised to stable from negative.

* The Indian rupee will be watched after it hit a record low on Monday, weighed down by broad gains in the dollar and choppy domestic shares.

* India's car industry lobby group will release sales data for May. Domestic volumes are expected to continue to remain subdued on the back of negative consumer sentiment and a slowdown in economic activity. (0500 GMT)

India's opposition in disarray after a top leader quits party posts - Reuters

India ONGC announces Mozambique gas field deal then withdraws statement - Reuters

RIL, IOC, GAIL and ONGC among firms seeking stake in Haldia despite its legal issues - Mint (link.reuters.com/kam78t)

India cbank fines Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank for rule violations - Reuters

India's stock fund redemptions hit 8-mth high - Reuters

Aditya Birla Group, CIL said to eye bids for Rio Australia coal mines - Reuters

Oil PSU's switch to satellite net link for pumps to hit Tata Tele, Rcom - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jam78t)

GMR Infra's Rs 7.47 bln stuck in crisis-hit Cyprus' Eurobank - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ham78t)

Polaris Industries mulls two-wheeler tie-up with Eicher - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/gam78t)

