June 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.77
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.83 percent lower.
* Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, after
Standard & Poor's removed the near-term threat of another credit
rating downgrade for the United States, just as data last week
pointed to no imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's huge
monetary stimulus.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday,
pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting
only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was
revised to stable from negative.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Indian rupee will be watched after it hit a record low
on Monday, weighed down by broad gains in the dollar and choppy
domestic shares.
* India's car industry lobby group will release sales data
for May. Domestic volumes are expected to continue to remain
subdued on the back of negative consumer sentiment and a
slowdown in economic activity. (0500 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's opposition in disarray after a top leader quits
party posts - Reuters
India ONGC announces Mozambique gas field deal then
withdraws statement - Reuters
RIL, IOC, GAIL and ONGC among firms seeking stake in Haldia
despite its legal issues - Mint
India cbank fines Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank for rule
violations - Reuters
India's stock fund redemptions hit 8-mth high - Reuters
Aditya Birla Group, CIL said to eye bids for Rio Australia
coal mines - Reuters
Oil PSU's switch to satellite net link for pumps to hit Tata
Tele, Rcom - Economic Times
GMR Infra's Rs 7.47 bln stuck in crisis-hit Cyprus' Eurobank
- Financial Express
Polaris Industries mulls two-wheeler tie-up with Eicher -
Financial Express
