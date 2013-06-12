June 12 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.44 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * Japanese stocks slumped further on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities and commodities as investors were rattled by the absence of fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the domestic bond market. * U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by holding its monetary policy steady.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release industrial output data for the month of April on Wednesday at around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT).

* India will release CPI inflation data for May on Wednesday around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT).

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Fortis Healthcare to sell Vietnam unit stake for $80 mln - Reuters

India unhappy, but unshaken by rupee's plunge to record low - Reuters

India cbank takes steps to increase dollar inflows - Reuters

Goyal's NRI status may delay Jet-Etihad deal - Business Line (link.reuters.com/fus78t)

Infosys on global hunt for CEO, hires executive search firms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dus78t)

Novartis sacks 18 for fabricating sales data - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cus78t)

Elder Pharma says there is no proposal of promoters selling co shares - Reuters

India offers incentives for exports to Iran, trade body expects jump - Reuters

Havells India set to enter hospital business; promoter to invest Rs 10 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bus78t)

More trouble likely for captive coal miners in Madhya Pradesh - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zes78t)

Airlines under CCI scanner for cargo fuel surcharge - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xes78t)

US FDA warns RPG Life Sciences - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wes78t)

Cabinet to take up ordinance on Food Bill on Wednesday - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ves78t)

(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)