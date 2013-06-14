June 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.75 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.18 percent higher. * Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. * U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped reassure investors concerned about the expected winding down of the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for May around 0630 GMT.

* Apollo Tyres Ltd is holding a press conference in New Delhi to provide further details on its $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tires. (0730 GMT)

* India oil minister to meet journalists at 1700 GMT

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Infosys, after founder's return, hikes pay across the board - Reuters

Niko, RIL partner in D6 block, says proved reserves rise 160 percent - Reuters

Wipro receives fresh tax demand of Rs 8.16 bln - PTI in Mint link.reuters.com/pug88t

JLR's May retail sales rise 12.3 pct - Mint link.reuters.com/qug88t

Infosys sets aside Rs 36 bln for buyouts - Hindustan Times link.reuters.com/rug88t

Anil Ambani's Rcom may sell DTH business to Maran's Sun Group for Rs 25 bln - Hindustan Times link.reuters.com/sug88t

ANALYSIS-India is Asia's weakest link in QE-driven rout - Reuters

India kicks off divestment with MMTC stake sale - Reuters

DoT slaps Rs 1 bln fine on Vodafone India - Economic Times link.reuters.com/tug88t