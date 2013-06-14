June 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.75
percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.18 percent higher.
* Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a
rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data
calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but
investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as
stronger-than-expected economic data helped reassure investors
concerned about the expected winding down of the Federal
Reserve's economic stimulus.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data
for May around 0630 GMT.
* Apollo Tyres Ltd is holding a press conference
in New Delhi to provide further details on its $2.5 billion deal
to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tires. (0730 GMT)
* India oil minister to meet journalists at 1700 GMT
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Infosys, after founder's return, hikes pay across the board
- Reuters
Niko, RIL partner in D6 block, says proved reserves rise 160
percent - Reuters
Wipro receives fresh tax demand of Rs 8.16 bln - PTI in Mint
link.reuters.com/pug88t
JLR's May retail sales rise 12.3 pct - Mint
link.reuters.com/qug88t
Infosys sets aside Rs 36 bln for buyouts - Hindustan Times
link.reuters.com/rug88t
Anil Ambani's Rcom may sell DTH business to Maran's Sun
Group for Rs 25 bln - Hindustan Times
link.reuters.com/sug88t
ANALYSIS-India is Asia's weakest link in QE-driven rout -
Reuters
India kicks off divestment with MMTC stake sale - Reuters
DoT slaps Rs 1 bln fine on Vodafone India - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/tug88t
