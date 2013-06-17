June 17 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.04 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent higher. * Asian shares inched lower and the dollar remained defensive on Monday as investors settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week - and some long-awaited clarity on its intentions for monetary stimulus. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four on lingering concern over whether the world's central banks will soon start to trim their stimulus programmes. FACTORS TO WATCH * Investors are now looking at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday at 0530 GMT as the next key trigger, along with movements in global markets. * Although most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold, an outside chance was seen after headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Easing inflation fails to bolster India rate cut hopes as Asian markets swoon India board defers decision on Jet Airways' stake sale to Etihad Spain's CIE to take majority stake in Mahindra's auto parts unit Infosys founder Narayana Murthy pledges turnaround within three years India's main opposition alliance splits ahead of election Coal India in talks to acquire 2 Australian assets for $4 billion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyp88t) Etihad to enjoy substantial say in decisions post deal with Jet - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pyp88t) Prices of key drugs to be cut by up to half; notification likely soon - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qyp88t) Oil ministry clears $10 bn worth of pending projects - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ryp88t) India board allows Norway's Telenor to raise stake in JV India's Intas Pharma files for initial share offer Monsoon rains seen covering India before mid-July Tax raid tarnishes India's gold industry, association says India's top copper smelter re-opens after protests - sources DEALTALK-Cheap foreign loans spur India's outbound M&A march Foreign companies may not need FIPB nod for minority stake in Indian arms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syp88t) Govt may ban NBFCs from running deposit schemes - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/typ88t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)