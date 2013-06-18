June 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.08 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.54 percent lower.

* Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to unnerve investors.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions about its massive stimulus program to aid the economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Bharti Airtel hives off data centres, may sell stake - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dew88t)

Government set to ease single-brand norms - Times of India (link.reuters.com/few88t)

Maldives' anti-graft panel clears GMR in airport deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gew88t)

Ford Motors Co looks to ride emerging market mini-SUV boom in India

Road building revival offers rare hope for India infrastructure overhaul

Mukesh Ambani's port, power firms get ready for big boom - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hew88t)

RBI boosts FDI efforts, to notify Press Notes 2 and 3 soon - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jew88t)

Indirect tax collection up 3.8 pct in April-May - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kew88t)

Tata Coffee Ltd plans 3 billion rupees investment, partly for acquisitions - Mint (link.reuters.com/mew88t)

Sebi may clear Jet-Etihad deal sans open offer - Mint (link.reuters.com/new88t) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal)