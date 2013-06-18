BUZZ-India's NTPC hits near 1-month high, technicals show further upside
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
June 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.08 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.54 percent lower.
* Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to unnerve investors.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions about its massive stimulus program to aid the economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Bharti Airtel hives off data centres, may sell stake - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dew88t)
Government set to ease single-brand norms - Times of India (link.reuters.com/few88t)
Maldives' anti-graft panel clears GMR in airport deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gew88t)
Ford Motors Co looks to ride emerging market mini-SUV boom in India
Road building revival offers rare hope for India infrastructure overhaul
Mukesh Ambani's port, power firms get ready for big boom - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hew88t)
RBI boosts FDI efforts, to notify Press Notes 2 and 3 soon - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jew88t)
Indirect tax collection up 3.8 pct in April-May - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kew88t)
Tata Coffee Ltd plans 3 billion rupees investment, partly for acquisitions - Mint (link.reuters.com/mew88t)
Sebi may clear Jet-Etihad deal sans open offer - Mint (link.reuters.com/new88t) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal)
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment