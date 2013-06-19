June 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent lower.

* Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring in their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a softer yen, but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy step.

* U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper statements which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected winding down of stimulus efforts.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Tata Motors Ltd is hosting a day-long media event at its Pune facility, with Managing Director Karl Slym and Ranjit Yadav, president of its passenger vehicle business.

* GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd unit will hold a discussion on vaccines business in India. (0600 GMT)

NTPC, CIL settle coal quality row - Times of India (link.reuters.com/jaf98t)

Indonesian coal prices to reflect in tariff index - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kaf98t)

PM & FM chart out 8-week revival plan - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/maf98t)

Religare Enterprises promoters to pare stake to 49 pct to qualify for banking license - Reuters

IDFC board approved applying for banking license - Reuters

SBI pares debt holding to boost profit - Mint (link.reuters.com/naf98t)

DoT probes merger of Unitech companies for breach of rules - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/paf98t)

RBI lines up major banking sector reforms - Mint (link.reuters.com/qaf98t)

Loss making HCC seeks an annual pay package of over Rs 100 mln for its chief - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/raf98t)

BSNL, MTNL might get relief on one-time spectrum fee; Govt to take Rs 120 bn hit - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/saf98t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)