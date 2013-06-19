June 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.45 percent lower.
* Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring
in their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a
softer yen, but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors
waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy
step.
* U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday
as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper statements
which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected winding
down of stimulus efforts.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Tata Motors Ltd is hosting a day-long media
event at its Pune facility, with Managing Director Karl Slym and
Ranjit Yadav, president of its passenger vehicle business.
* GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd unit will
hold a discussion on vaccines business in India. (0600 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NTPC, CIL settle coal quality row - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/jaf98t)
Indonesian coal prices to reflect in tariff index - Economic
Times
(link.reuters.com/kaf98t)
PM & FM chart out 8-week revival plan - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/maf98t)
Religare Enterprises promoters to pare stake to 49 pct to
qualify for banking license - Reuters
IDFC board approved applying for banking license - Reuters
SBI pares debt holding to boost profit - Mint
(link.reuters.com/naf98t)
DoT probes merger of Unitech companies for breach of rules -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/paf98t)
RBI lines up major banking sector reforms - Mint
(link.reuters.com/qaf98t)
Loss making HCC seeks an annual pay package of over Rs 100
mln for its chief - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/raf98t)
BSNL, MTNL might get relief on one-time spectrum fee; Govt
to take Rs 120 bn hit - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/saf98t)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)