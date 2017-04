June 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.25 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 2.7 percent lower. * Asian shares deepened losses on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears that the Fed would begin reducing its stimulus later this year as the economy improved. * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year if the economy is strong enough. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to auction $7.15 bln in debt quotas for foreign investors. * Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank holds a press conference to make a "strategic announcement". (0700 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Tata Motors upgrades existing cars as rivals launch new products - Reuters Bharti Airtel to invest $125 million in Gabon - Reuters US company sues Dr Reddy's for 'patent infringement' - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/vam98t) NHPC faces Rs 100 bln disputed claims from contractors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wam98t) Bharti Airtel slashes 2G data fees by 90 pct - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xam98t) Jet dilutes its deal, but Etihad retains edge- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zam98t) Cabinet likely to consider Neyveli Lignite share sale on Thursday - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bem98t) ONGC's subsidy bill may rise 22 pct to Rs 600 bln this year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cem98t) Wipro wins Rs 29 bln deal from Citi - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dem98t) IL&FS takes MCX promoter to court on buyback pact - Moneycontrol.com (link.reuters.com/fem98t) US-based Cargill eyes larger food play in India; may go for acquisitions - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gem98t) EU says no trade pact without assurance by India on Govt procurements- Business Line (link.reuters.com/hem98t) Tata Power looks abroad as domestic outlook dims - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/jem98t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)