June 21 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.56 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.76 percent lower. * Asian stocks extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus drove MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down another 0.6 percent after it hit a nine-month low on Thursday. * U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp decline as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's plan to begin reducing its stimulus later this year if the economy strengthens. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds. * India forex reserves, bank lending data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Moderate demand at Indian debt quota sale for foreign investors India Reliance's oil imports down 12 pct in May y/y- trade Cipla receives nod from South Africa authorities to acquire Cipla Medpro - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qas98t) Walmart, Tesco seek assurance on non-reversal of FDI policy - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/ras98t) Sebi may make it mandatory for firms to buy back 50 pct of offer from investors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sas98t) India's monsoon rains could ease soon Adani to launch $2 billion dollar bonds - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tas98t) LIC Housing Finance to apply for bank licence - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vas98t) Idea Cellular cuts 2G data tariff by 90 pct India's May fuel sales up 2.3 pct y/y - govt - PSU staff to get shares at 5 pct discount post divestment - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/was98t) Port projects worth 250 billion rupees to be awarded in FY14 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xas98t) Poll-bound UPA government creates record unemployment - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zas98t) Ranbaxy says EU fine won't hurt business - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/bes98t) Drug makers may lose Rs 5.3 bln revenue under new pricing regime - Mint (link.reuters.com/ces98t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)