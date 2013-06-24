GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.65 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.89 percent lower. * The dollar rose on Monday as the prospect of an improving U.S. economy that has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider toning down its stimulus drive in coming months, but Asian shares were capped as investors adapted to the Fed's evolving plan. * U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Federal Reserve's easy money policy. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click * NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. GVK, L&T hydel projects hit in Uttrakhand tragedy - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qeb29t) Ambani bets on 4G broadband in India, but risks abound Bharti Airtel to cut 4G charges by 31 pct on Monday - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/reb29t) HDFC seeks shareholders' nod to hike borrowing limit up to 3 trln rupees - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/seb29t) GMR seeks $1.4 billion in damages from Maldives - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/teb29t) GDP growth likely to slip below 5 pct in 12th plan period - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/veb29t) Manmohan Singh's speed clearance plan kicks off; plans to review progress on a weekly basis - Times of India (link.reuters.com/web29t) Govt may scrap SEZ policy - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xeb29t) SEBI cracks whip on Alchemist Infra; orders refund to investors - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/zeb29t) Zydus looking for an acquisition - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bub29t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)