June 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.42 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.58 percent higher. * Asian shares slipped further on Tuesday and investors braced for more volatility in Chinese markets as worries spread that tight liquidity could impede China's economic growth and take the shine off an emerging U.S. recovery. * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday, adding to a sell-off built on concerns about reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve and on overnight losses in Chinese equity markets. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at an event around 6.00 IST (12.30GMT), organised by rating agency CRISIL, an Indian arm of global rating agency S&P which is launching an index to measure financial inclusion in India. * India's market regulator will hold its quarterly board meeting in Mumbai in the backdrop of fears about FIIs unwinding emerging market positions and record outflows from India's equity markets by domestic institutions. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd's insurance unit will hold a press conference to announce a new business project. (0715 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian jewellers latest to join govt campaign to cut gold buying India cbank seeks to tame pricing of inflation-linked bonds at auction India eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas loans Tata Steel may sell stake in group cos to Tata Sons - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/juh29t) Merger talks between Tata Teleservices and MTS in final lap; NTT DoCoMo looking to exit - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/huh29t) CNG prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg due to weak rupee - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kuh29t) IRB Infra, SBI Macquarie may buy entire stake in road projects - Business Line (link.reuters.com/muh29t) Tata group bids for bank licence - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/nuh29t) Mahindra Satyam-Tech Mahindra merger details likely this week - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puh29t) GMR Infra-led Hyderabad airport to divest fuel farm business - Mint (link.reuters.com/quh29t) Essar Energy expects growing Indian demand to boost sales Mohali plant not in trouble: Ranbaxy - Times of India (link.reuters.com/ruh29t) EGoM to discuss spectrum pricing issue for next auction on Wednesday - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/suh29t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)