GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.36 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.94 percent higher.

* Asian shares extended gains on Thursday, buoyed by rising global equities overnight on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, but investor caution over Chinese markets capped the upside.

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Expiry of June equity derivative contracts.

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will be speaking at an event of National Skill Development Council at 10.20 IST (0450 GMT) at the ministry.

* The Reserve Bank of India will release its half-yearly June-2013 financial stability report.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

