June 28 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.83 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.05 percent higher.

* Asian shares edged higher to extend gains for a third day on Friday, tracking an overnight rise in global equities on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus, but caution remained about the recently volatile Chinese markets.

* U.S. stocks climbed for a third straight day on Thursday after comments from several Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that the central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's oil minister M. Veerappa Moily, Junior Oil Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Oil Secretary Vivek Rao to preside over the PetroFed awards. (1130 GMT)

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's No.1 software services provider will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Mumbai. (1100 GMT)

* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel will attend a workshop on India's direct cash payout schemes to poor. (1100 GMT)

* India's foreign reserves, bank lending data (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India approves hefty rise in gas prices

Indian monsoon eases, boosting summer crop planting

Airlines slash fares by 15 pct ahead of lean season - Mint (link.reuters.com/kaf39t)

DHFL may buy majority stake in DLF Pramerica Life Insurance Company - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/paf39t)

Bajaj may shift production to other plants - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qaf39t)

Coal regulator Bill gets approval - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/raf39t)

Chidambaram to push PSU banks to cut rates - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/saf39t)

India Infoline to apply to RBI for banking license

India cbank says financing of current account gap a key challenge

India's Bajaj Finserv to apply for banking licence

India central bank further tightens gold import rules

Amtek Auto picks 51.3 pct stake in JMT Auto for Rs 1.1 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/taf39t)

Government likely to review FDI norms in multi-brand retail sector - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vaf39t)

Domestic saving rate falls to nearly 31 pct in FY13: RBI - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xaf39t)

Ranbaxy drugs are fine, say UK health regulator and WHO - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zaf39t)

Drug companies may have to disclose actions taken by international drug regulators - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bef39t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)