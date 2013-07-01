July 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.22 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent lower.

* Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Monday, while the U.S. dollar held firm at one-month highs after an influential Federal Reserve official suggested September could be the beginning of the end of easy money from the central bank.

* The S&P 500 ended Friday's session with its strongest first half of any year since 1998 after reaching record highs in May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Deadline to submit applications with the RBI for new bank licenses ends later in the day.

* India's Manufacturing PMI for June (0500 GMT)

* India will release monthly infrastructure data for May anytime and any day in the first week of July.

* State-run explorer Oil India holds press meeting in Mumbai to discuss FY2012/13 performance and future strategy (1100 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Push for infra sector: Govt to award projects worth Rs 1.15 trillion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gan39t)

ATF price hiked by steep 5.8 pct- PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fan39t)

Tata Power consumers to pay 25 pct more tariff - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/dan39t)

Reprieve for Tata, RCom as DOT decides not to scrap their licences - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ban39t)

DIPP plans alternate FDI policy for pharma sector - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/zym39t)

ONGC seeks to share RIL KG-D6 infra to save $4 bn - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xym39t)

India's Videocon to apply for banking license

India's forex reserves fall to $287.85 bln as on June 21-cbank

RBI, bourses weigh dollar delivery in futures trade - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/can39t)

