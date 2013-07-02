July 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.43 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher. * Global equity markets and crude oil rose on Monday as investors snapped up riskier assets at the start of a new quarter after data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in June, while Japanese and European data pointed to stabilizing economies. * U.S. stocks ended higher on the first day of the third quarter on Monday, supported by signs of strength in the manufacturing and construction sectors. But the major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India will release a new cyber security policy that the cabinet approved in May (0600 GMT)

* Audi is holding a press conference, which will be addressed by its India head, to talk about it plans for the year (0630 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's May infrastructure growth slows to 2.3 pct y/y - govt

Oil India in talks to buy stake in Petroceltic's Algerian asset for $170 mln - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qys39t)

RInfra will have to repay Rs 20 bln debt on Delhi Airport Metro Express - Business Line (link.reuters.com/rys39t)

India's Hero MotoCorp June sales down 6 pct

Tata Motors June sales down 18 pct

Moody's changes Tata Power's ratings outlook to negative from stable

Oil India to tap overseas markets to fund Mozambique block acquisition

FACTBOX-Indian companies apply for banking licences

Elder Pharma acquires UK based OTC firm Max Healthcare Ltd - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sys39t)

India's IOC raises diesel prices

India's MRPL aims to resume Iran oil imports

Govt divided over Jet-Etihad deal, cabinet secretary calls meet on Tuesday - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/tys39t)

M&M hikes prices by 0.5 pct across models; June sales fall 8 pct - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/vys39t)

Unitech in talks with PEs to sell Gurgaon IT SEZ - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wys39t)