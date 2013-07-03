July 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.1
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.6 percent lower.
* The dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of
major currencies on Wednesday, while Asian shares drooped after
a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the days of easy
money from the Federal Reserve are numbered.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as
the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average, a
level the index has not been able to close above for the past
two weeks.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address the heads of
state-run banks on Wednesday and will later brief the media
around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT)
* India's cabinet will again debate the merits of using an
executive order to launch the government's flagship $24 billion
food security programme, the centrepiece of the ruling Congress
party's re-election campaign. (1200 GMT)
* The Indian government will launch a sale of its 4 percent
stake in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd, which could
raise $38 million.
* India's services PMI for June. (0500 GMT)
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will
be part of the two-day board meet in the southern city of
Chennai. (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd to be merged as Holcim rejigs
Indian ops - Economic Times
Indian ops - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/zeb49t)
Reliance communication's DTH business close to selling 80
pct stake to Sun TV - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/bub49t)
India's ONGC loses Kashagan oil field to China - PTI in
Times of India
Times of India
(link.reuters.com/cub49t)
Hindustan Copper floor price for share sale set at 70 rupees
per share - Reuters
Telecom Commission nod to 100 pct FDI in telecom - Business
Standard
Standard
(link.reuters.com/fub49t)
Bajaj to move Pulsar bike output to Aurangabad - Business
Standard
Standard
(link.reuters.com/gub49t)
India cbank to introduce extra provisioning for unhedged
foreign exposure - Reuters
Gas subsidy for power, fertiliser firms in works - Financial
Chronicle
Chronicle
(link.reuters.com/hub49t)
Adani Ports, Mediterranean Shipping form JV for container
terminal - Economic Times
terminal - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/jub49t)
GIC, Temasek, Oman to invest in India's HDFC property fund -
Reuters
Steel Authority of India's June saleable steel production up
7 pct - Reuters
Telecom sector facing penalties of around 65 bln rupees -
PTI in Economic Times
PTI in Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/kub49t)
RBI lifts ban on FIIs buying Yes Bank shares
MPs raised issues over Jet-Etihad deal with PM's Office and
Central Vigilance Commission - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/pub49t)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)