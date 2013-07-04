July 4 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.28 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.65 percent higher. * Asian stocks opened to little fanfare on Thursday with investors cautious as key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report loomed. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will be part of a two-day board meet in the Southern city of Chennai.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tender period for Unilever open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd ends later in the day.

With eye on election, India launches huge cheap food scheme

Oil India to invite drilling bids for three wells in Cauvery block - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/xuh49t)

Service business not for sale, says Polaris Financial's Jain - Business Line (link.reuters.com/wuh49t)

Gas price hike may impact NTPC-RIL case - Mint (link.reuters.com/zuh49t)

Deepak Fertilisers buys 24.46 pct stake in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers

Piramal to buy 10 pct in Shriram Capital for 7 billion rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byh49t)

Bank of India to reduce base rate from 10.25 pct to 10.00 pct

India resumes coal mining rights grants to power producers

Sun Pharma opts out of Meda race as rupee falls - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cyh49t)

GMR Infra to list coal mine firm on Singapore exchange - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dyh49t)

India raises $43 mln from Hindustan Copper share sale

India's May coal output down 3.25 pct y/y at 43.23 mln T -source

India's April FDI inflows up 25 pct at $2.3 bln: govt (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)