* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.79 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.81 percent.

* Fresh signs of global economic stability drove Asian stocks to a three-month high on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to more data out of China, while oil nursed heavy losses as fears of an imminent U.S. military strike against Syria receded even further.

* U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the global economy.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India August trade data likely due this week. * SIAM auto numbers for August.

ONGC's foreign arm-led consortia in talks for stake in Russian gas project - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/qec92v)