GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.46 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.23 percent. * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, on track to post their 10th straight day of gains, while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth as optimism for the Chinese economy grew and worries about U.S. military strikes on Syria receded. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index advancing for its longest stretch since early July, as an alternative proposal emerged that could avert a possible Western military strike on Syria. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian telecoms minister Kapil Sibal has called a news conference at 12:45 pm (0715 GMT). INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH Subsidy freeze, 5 percent plan expenditure cut ahead - Financial Chronicle India cbank sets rules for banks to swap offshore borrowings Indian buyers ditch Indonesian coal orders on rupee slump-trade Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone to bid aggressively for spectrum - Economic Times DoubleLine's Gundlach calls Indian stock market 'scary' - GAIL signs 3.83 trillion rupees deal to source gas from US over 20 year - Hindustan Times Oil Ministry seeks legal view on slapping extra $792 million penalty on RIL - Economic Times Gujarat may accept hike in tariff for power from Mundra plant - Mint Income Tax department slaps 16.31 billion rupees tax notice on NMDC - PTI in Mint CBI chargesheets India Cements MD, others in Jagan case - Business Standard Foreign universities get independent access to India - Mint