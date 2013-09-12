Sept 12 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.1 percent. * Asian shares eked out small gains and the dollar remained under pressure on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending stimulus reduction might be smaller than some had believed. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a seventh straight day, as geopolitical fears eased amid diplomatic efforts to allow Syria to surrender its chemical weapons, averting a U.S. military strike.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* July factory data, August CPI at 1200GMT

* India cabinet to meet at 1200GMT

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's growth, deficit problems not structural-RBI chief Rajan

Moody's: Higher Borrowing Costs are Credit Negative for Rated Indian Companies

India mulls bond buy for extra $4.3 bln World Bank borrowing

India's Jaiprakash to sell Gujarat cement unit to UltraTech

India's market regulator asks MCX-SX to improve governance structure

Govt clears projects worth 1.2 trln under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ner92v)

Doors may soon open for foreign investments in e-commerce - Business Line (link.reuters.com/mer92v)

REUTERS SUMMIT-Jubilant still seeking Dunkin' Donuts' sweet spot in India

IGate names ex-Infosys Americas head as CEO

Jindal Steel and Power to set up power plant in Liberia - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ker92v)

Abu Dhabi to be Jet's hub after deal with Etihad - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jer92v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)