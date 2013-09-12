Sept 12 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.35
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares eked out small gains and the dollar remained
under pressure on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve's impending stimulus reduction might be smaller than
some had believed.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up
for a seventh straight day, as geopolitical fears eased amid
diplomatic efforts to allow Syria to surrender its chemical
weapons, averting a U.S. military strike.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* July factory data, August CPI at 1200GMT
* India cabinet to meet at 1200GMT
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's growth, deficit problems not structural-RBI chief
Rajan
Moody's: Higher Borrowing Costs are Credit Negative for
Rated Indian Companies
India mulls bond buy for extra $4.3 bln World Bank borrowing
India's Jaiprakash to sell Gujarat cement unit to UltraTech
India's market regulator asks MCX-SX to improve governance
structure
Govt clears projects worth 1.2 trln under Delhi-Mumbai
Industrial Corridor - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ner92v)
Doors may soon open for foreign investments in e-commerce -
Business Line (link.reuters.com/mer92v)
REUTERS SUMMIT-Jubilant still seeking Dunkin' Donuts' sweet
spot in India
IGate names ex-Infosys Americas head as CEO
Jindal Steel and Power to set up power plant in Liberia -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ker92v)
Abu Dhabi to be Jet's hub after deal with Etihad - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/jer92v)
