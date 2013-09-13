Sept 13 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.26 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.6 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar held to overnight losses against the yen as investors fretted not whether but by how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its monthly stimulus at next week's monetary meeting. * U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, ending seven straight days of gains by the S&P 500 index as a drop in precious metal prices dragged mining shares lower. FACTORS TO WATCH * Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will release economic outlook for fiscal year 2013/14, including forecasts for GDP, fiscal deficit, capital inflows and current account deficit between 0530-0630 GMT. * India's foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH Indian pharma draws more FDA scrutiny as U.S. imports rise Aberdeen unseats HSBC as top India fund as crisis takes toll QE money in Asia heads out, but on a slow-moving train India approves bond buy for extra World Bank borrowing India to allow publicly-issued debt to trade in institutional market Rebound in industry output, easing inflation give Indian policymakers some respite India cbank sets up panel to examine monetary policy framework India's bumper monsoon rains weaken further in retreat POLL-Short rupee positions at 4-month low on new RBI chief India to decide on diesel, LPG price hike in a few weeks-oil secretary Finance ministry, RBI work out informal arrangement to avoid open clashes on policy issues - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sux92v) Cash-rich Castrol to reward its investors - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tux92v) SAIL aims to save Rs 5,000 crore in 3 years - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vux92v) Projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore to be put on fast track - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wux92v) High Court stays Rs 1500-crore tax demand on Idea Cellular - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byx92v) Forward Markets Commission to move next week on MCX "fit & proper" test - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cyx92v) Government plans to double penalty on discoms for overdrawing electricity - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xux92v) Govt eyes currency swaps with 7 emerging markets - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dyx92v) DLF retirement benefit plan raises concerns - Times of India (link.reuters.com/fyx92v) RIL & Cairn to benefit as DGH role curtailed - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/gyx92v) Govt paves way for Rs 50k-cr projects to set up chip fabs - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hyx92v) Mallya intends to keep control of United Breweries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyx92v) Air India seeks sovereign guarantee again - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pyx92v) For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting By Dipika Lalwani)