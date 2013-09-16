Sept 16 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.8 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.3 percent. * The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also shored up risk appetite. * U.S. stock futures advanced and futures for the U.S. Treasury 10-year note gained late Sunday after Lawrence Summers withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the Federal Reserve, as investors bet his exit could mean a slower tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. central bank. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release WPI inflation data for August on Monday around 11.30 IST (6.00GMT). INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Modi crowned as opposition prime minister candidate India relaxes quota rules for buying govt debt for foreigners ONGC, Shell to pre-empt Petrobras oil block stake sale to Sinochem-sources India's power ministry seeks cabinet nod for Power Grid share sale SBI pays 40 pct less in advance taxes - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/kag23v) India's Sun Pharma gets FDA nod for Prevacid generic drug Exports set to grow 24 pct in the four months to Dec - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mag23v) Coal India to invite private investments in 7 blocks this week - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nag23v) Neyveli examining 89 proposals offering coal assets abroad - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pag23v) Singapore steps up scrutiny of some Indian bank branches -bankers Ford's India unit says to recall more Figo, Classic cars - India's IOC raised petrol prices from Saturday PVR to invest 1.5 bln rupees to add 100 new screens this fiscal - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/qag23v) Jet sees another top exit before Etihad steps in - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/rag23v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)