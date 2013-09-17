Sept 17 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.14
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on
Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely
expected to begin withdrawing stimulus.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday after former Treasury Secretary
Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal Reserve
chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about what was heading
towards a contentious confirmation process.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected to
give clearance to major projects with investments of up to 1.6
trillion rupees. (1130 GMT)
* A two-day Kingsman India sugar conference kicks off on
Monday. (0230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Govt plans sovereign wealth fund, to set up new company to
tap natural resources overseas - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/syn23v)
Chasing dollars, government wants gilts to bond with the
best on global indices - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/qyn23v)
ONGC plans raising domestic debt as high subsidy burden
erodes cash - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/pyn23v)
Polaris to sell entire stake in US-based IdenTrust - Mint
(link.reuters.com/tyn23v)
Third FDA ban on India's Ranbaxy threatens its U.S. sales.
India's Reliance Broadcast Network to consider delisting of
shares from stock exchanges
TVS Motors to launch new bike every quarter: Chairman - PTI
in Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/vyn23v)
