Sept 17 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.14 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.4 percent. * Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus. * U.S. stocks advanced on Monday after former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about what was heading towards a contentious confirmation process.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected to give clearance to major projects with investments of up to 1.6 trillion rupees. (1130 GMT)

* A two-day Kingsman India sugar conference kicks off on Monday. (0230 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Govt plans sovereign wealth fund, to set up new company to tap natural resources overseas - Times of India (link.reuters.com/syn23v)

Chasing dollars, government wants gilts to bond with the best on global indices - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyn23v)

ONGC plans raising domestic debt as high subsidy burden erodes cash - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pyn23v)

Polaris to sell entire stake in US-based IdenTrust - Mint (link.reuters.com/tyn23v)

Third FDA ban on India's Ranbaxy threatens its U.S. sales.

India's Reliance Broadcast Network to consider delisting of shares from stock exchanges

TVS Motors to launch new bike every quarter: Chairman - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyn23v)

(Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)