Sept 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.25 percent. * Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to its stimulus that has been highly supportive of stocks and other assets at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a conference on G20, at 9.30 IST (0400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a Delhi based think tank in collaboration with the World Bank. * State-run miner Coal India Ltd holds its annual shareholding meeting in Kolkata. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's central bank acts tough on offshore FX trading on the internet Govt to unveil fresh austerity steps - Times of India - (link.reuters.com/rav23v) India hikes import duty on gold jewellery to 15 percent India's Dr.Reddy's gains after FDA nod for anti-cancer drug India's GMR sells $35 mln highway stake to slash debt India's gross borrowing of 6.29 trln in FY14 to include debt switch - sources India cbank tightens rules for lending against gold RBI and FinMin considering 'funding for lending' scheme to enable cheaper auto, realty loans - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jav23v) Weaker currencies pile up debt risks at Indian, Turkish companies Analysts say Infosys 3.0 needs two-pronged lift to meet revenue targets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kav23v) NSEL investors to move Economic Offences Wing - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nav23v) Sebi puts riders on Holcim deal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pav23v) High court gives Mallya a week to submit details on UB-Diageo deal - Mint (link.reuters.com/qav23v) Nandan Nilekani likely to contest a Lok Sabha seat from Karnataka on Congress ticket - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sav23v) Polaris Financial Technologies in talks with NEC to sell IT services unit - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tav23v) India, US end three-year-old deadlock; to talk tax issues again - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vav23v) DoT panel recommends mass solar cell towers for BSNL -Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wav23v) Government plans to set up panel to track execution of expressway projects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xav23v) IDFC infra fund gets $644 mln commitment - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zav23v) YES Bank raises $257 mln in foreign currency loan - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bev23v) Investors may get exit option if promoters misuse issue proceeds - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mav23v) Trai hasn't given telcos $11.07 billion SUC bonanza: Rahul Khullar - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cev23v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)