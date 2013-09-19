US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 3.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.9 percent.
* Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin.
* U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided against scaling back a stimulus programme that has helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh will speak at a business conference about the government's recent changes to land acquisition laws.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
India's cenbank chief seen hawkish on debut, may roll back some FX steps -
India's gold imports may fall 11 pct to 750 T in 2013/14 -
India's new rules aim to rein in disputes on transfer pricing -
India orders small-bore austerity measures - govt -
Suspected human hair in tablet cited in FDA's Ranbaxy import ban -
In sign of downturn, Indian retail landlords finally capitulate on price -
Govt may soon permit FDI in Railways - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/ruc33v)
Apollo Hospitals' holding company to sell 7 pct to PE major KKR - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/suc33v)
Coal India, unions to meet on Sept 20 to avert strike -
India's Strides says gets FDA nod for plant in Italy -
India's Suzlon to sell 75 pct of China unit for $28 mln -
India's Reliance Broadcast Network board approves delisting offer -
India to back up insurance for refiners processing Iranian crude -
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.