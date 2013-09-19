Sept 19 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 3.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.9 percent.

* Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin.

* U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided against scaling back a stimulus programme that has helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh will speak at a business conference about the government's recent changes to land acquisition laws.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's cenbank chief seen hawkish on debut, may roll back some FX steps -

India's gold imports may fall 11 pct to 750 T in 2013/14 -

India's new rules aim to rein in disputes on transfer pricing -

India orders small-bore austerity measures - govt -

Suspected human hair in tablet cited in FDA's Ranbaxy import ban -

In sign of downturn, Indian retail landlords finally capitulate on price -

Govt may soon permit FDI in Railways - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/ruc33v)

Apollo Hospitals' holding company to sell 7 pct to PE major KKR - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/suc33v)

Coal India, unions to meet on Sept 20 to avert strike -

India's Strides says gets FDA nod for plant in Italy -

India's Suzlon to sell 75 pct of China unit for $28 mln -

India's Reliance Broadcast Network board approves delisting offer -

India to back up insurance for refiners processing Iranian crude -

