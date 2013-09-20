Sept 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat.

* Asian shares paused on Friday as investors sat back to ponder the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, a day after the world's most powerful central bank triggered a global rally in riskier asset markets with an unexpected decision to maintain its stimulus program.

* U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as investors paused after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is widely expected to keep the policy rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged in his monetary policy review on Friday, according to a Reuters poll.

* India has called a meeting of top officials from finance and trade ministries to break a two-month impasse on gold imports that has crimped supply and pushed prices up in the world's biggest bullion buyer. (0900 GMT)

* Senior company officials at state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Co Ltd to attend late evening press meet that follows its annual shareholder meeting earlier in the day. (1430 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India approves raising foreign equity limit in Axis Bank to 62 pct -

ANALYSIS-Fed delivers reprieve for India, risks sowing complacency -

Singapore Air and Tata plan full-service Indian airline -

Infosys gets partial relief in Versata lawsuit - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nak33v)

UltraTech-Jaypee deal hinges on suit filed by villagers against Jaypee - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pak33v)

India's monsoon rains display weakness on retreat -

RIL may arrest decline in gas output from KG-D6 field - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qak33v)

Hyundai, General Motors, Tata Motors to hike prices - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/rak33v)

India calls high-level meeting to break gold import impasse -

India cbank eases rules on opening new bank branches -

Cipher pharma partner Ranbaxy receives paragraph IV certification notice for Absorica -

Prism Cement sells entire stake in Norcros for 2.64 billion rupees - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/sak33v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)