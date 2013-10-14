US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
Oct 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fall 0.3 percent each. * Asian shares and U.S. stock index futures fell and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after the failure of weekend talks in Washington, though expectations are that a last-minute compromise will be reached. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Reliance Industries and Indusind Bank Ltd * Wholesale price inflation (around noon) * Consumer price inflation (around 1200 GMT)
India's August industrial output growth slows to 0.6 pct - govt -
Cairn's Barmer plan gets okay in regulatory shift - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/jas73v)
Bewildering Indian policies fuel needless coal imports -
Aviation ministry set to ease overseas flying norms by November - Mint (link.reuters.com/kas73v)
Idea Cellular gets unified licence for seven circles - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/mas73v)
UK drug regulator withdraws quality certificate to Wockhardt's Aurangabad plant - Mint (link.reuters.com/nas73v)
Companies may get to trade, share spectrum - Times of India (link.reuters.com/pas73v)
Apollo-Cooper deal price may increase over union trouble - Mint (link.reuters.com/qas73v)
Tech Mahindra ups limit for FII investment to 45 pct -
Policy soon to facilitate entry of foreign banks: Raghuram Rajan - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ras73v)
Tata Tele to seek promoter funding to bid for spectrum - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sas73v)
Stalled PPP infrastructure projects likely to get a renegotiation clause - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tas73v)
BRICS may decide on $100 billion fund early 2014 - Russia -
Bosch to suspend manufacturing ops at Bangalore and Jaipur plants -
Power Ministry proposes relaxation in norms for 25 projects worth Rs 1.61 trln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vas73v)
BSE plans currency futures launch by November end - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/was73v)
Mahindra's Spanish venture eyes acquisitions in new regions - Mint (link.reuters.com/xas73v)
ONGC's foreign arm wins two blocks in Myanmar rounds - Mint (link.reuters.com/zas73v)
American company Liberty Resources to help ONGC's foreign arm exploit Russian shale reserves - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bes73v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
