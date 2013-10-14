Oct 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fall 0.3 percent each. * Asian shares and U.S. stock index futures fell and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after the failure of weekend talks in Washington, though expectations are that a last-minute compromise will be reached. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Reliance Industries and Indusind Bank Ltd * Wholesale price inflation (around noon) * Consumer price inflation (around 1200 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's August industrial output growth slows to 0.6 pct - govt -

Cairn's Barmer plan gets okay in regulatory shift - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/jas73v)

Bewildering Indian policies fuel needless coal imports -

Aviation ministry set to ease overseas flying norms by November - Mint (link.reuters.com/kas73v)

Idea Cellular gets unified licence for seven circles - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/mas73v)

UK drug regulator withdraws quality certificate to Wockhardt's Aurangabad plant - Mint (link.reuters.com/nas73v)

Companies may get to trade, share spectrum - Times of India (link.reuters.com/pas73v)

Apollo-Cooper deal price may increase over union trouble - Mint (link.reuters.com/qas73v)

Tech Mahindra ups limit for FII investment to 45 pct -

Policy soon to facilitate entry of foreign banks: Raghuram Rajan - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ras73v)

Tata Tele to seek promoter funding to bid for spectrum - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sas73v)

Stalled PPP infrastructure projects likely to get a renegotiation clause - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tas73v)

BRICS may decide on $100 billion fund early 2014 - Russia -

Bosch to suspend manufacturing ops at Bangalore and Jaipur plants -

Power Ministry proposes relaxation in norms for 25 projects worth Rs 1.61 trln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vas73v)

BSE plans currency futures launch by November end - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/was73v)

Mahindra's Spanish venture eyes acquisitions in new regions - Mint (link.reuters.com/xas73v)

ONGC's foreign arm wins two blocks in Myanmar rounds - Mint (link.reuters.com/zas73v)

American company Liberty Resources to help ONGC's foreign arm exploit Russian shale reserves - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bes73v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)