GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.95 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.78 percent. * Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly five months on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though the squabbling in Washington kept markets on edge ahead of Thursday's deadline. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Monday, as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no obvious signs of progress.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Tuesday include HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Food prices drive up Indian inflation, strengthening rate hike view

India's Reliance seeks gas price clarity before boosting D6 investments

India's Fortis to sell Quality Healthcare to Bupa for $355 mln

Top telecommunications companies raise rentals of 2G data plans - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kaz73v)

Idea faces 6 billion rupees penalty for 'wilful' breach of licence norms after doing merger with Spice - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/maz73v)

Global pharmaceutical companies may get to sell drugs locally without conducting clinical trials - Mint (link.reuters.com/naz73v)

Larsen & Toubro infotech sales to top $1 billion by year-end in revenue - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/paz73v)

NTPC plans to set up new mining unit for fuel security - Mint (link.reuters.com/qaz73v)

Indian Oil selected bidder for West Bengal Govt's disinvestment of stake in Haldia Petrochemicals

India's CMC Ltd Sept-qtr net profit up 36 pct

Cabinet Committee frees up 92 major investment projects worth 3.5 trillion rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/raz73v)

Reliance Infrastructure to enter Nifty Midcap 50; Vijaya Bank to exit - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/saz73v)

SingTel seeks to raise stake in Indian arm - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/taz73v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)