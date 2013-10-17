GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent. * Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. * U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the threat of a debt default. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: Axis Bank Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Tata Consultancy may boost workforce after profit leap Bajaj Auto profit tops estimate; weak rupee boosts export earnings INTERVIEW-India sees telecoms consolidation as Vodafone lines up $2 bln investment India may squeeze state firms for cash as asset sales falter New PM candidate boosts India's opposition BJP party - poll Reliance Infrastructure plans to sell road projects to pare debt - Mint (link.reuters.com/tun83v) ONGC finds rich reserves of oil in KG Basin block; reserves seen at 100 million tonnes - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vun83v) Hero on road to sell a record 580,000 vehicles in October - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wun83v) World Bank slashes India growth forecast to 4.7 percent in 2013/14 Zydus Cadila, Pieris enter into deal to develop, commercialize Anticalin-based protein therapeutics Vedanta seeks fresh blessing for $3.5 bln India buyout offers India's MindTree July-Sept net up 78 pct Castrol India July-Sept net up 22 pct (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)