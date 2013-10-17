GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent.
* Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief
rally on Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had
been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a
historic default.
* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday
after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal
government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the
threat of a debt default.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Thursday: Axis Bank Ltd, HCL
Technologies Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
India's Tata Consultancy may boost workforce after profit
leap
Bajaj Auto profit tops estimate; weak rupee boosts export
earnings
INTERVIEW-India sees telecoms consolidation as Vodafone
lines up $2 bln investment
India may squeeze state firms for cash as asset sales falter
New PM candidate boosts India's opposition BJP party - poll
Reliance Infrastructure plans to sell road projects to pare
debt - Mint (link.reuters.com/tun83v)
ONGC finds rich reserves of oil in KG Basin block; reserves
seen at 100 million tonnes - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vun83v)
Hero on road to sell a record 580,000 vehicles in October -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wun83v)
World Bank slashes India growth forecast to 4.7 percent in
2013/14
Zydus Cadila, Pieris enter into deal to develop,
commercialize Anticalin-based protein therapeutics
Vedanta seeks fresh blessing for $3.5 bln India buyout
offers
India's MindTree July-Sept net up 78 pct
Castrol India July-Sept net up 22 pct
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)