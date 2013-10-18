GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.6 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.45 percent.

* The dollar languished near an eight-month low versus the euro on Friday as investors counted the costs of a two-week U.S. government shutdown, with markets now seeking clues to when the Federal Reserve would begin reducing its stimulus programme.

* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Friday: Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd

* RBI chief meets economists and analysts for pre-policy discussion (0630 GMT)

* Finance Minister to review investment plans of state-run firms (0630 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Gujarat NRE Coke shareholders approve deal to give majority control to Jindal Steel - Mint (link.reuters.com/gev83v)

Government allows Chinese power gear firms to set up service centres - Business Line (link.reuters.com/dev83v)

British drug regulator recalls five Wockhardt drugs

India's Wockhardt sees one time impact of 1 million stg from MHRA recall

Police arrest former CEO of India commodities bourse

Indian mills seek government aid to export sugar -industry official

HSBC to exit retail broking services in India

Raymond plans stake sale in engineering arm, eyes 3 billion rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jev83v)

ICVL eyes Rio Tinto's stake in Riversdale Mining - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hev83v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)