BRIEF-Capital First raises 2.35 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 2.35 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2nIlaHz Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.6 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.45 percent.
* The dollar languished near an eight-month low versus the euro on Friday as investors counted the costs of a two-week U.S. government shutdown, with markets now seeking clues to when the Federal Reserve would begin reducing its stimulus programme.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd
* RBI chief meets economists and analysts for pre-policy discussion (0630 GMT)
* Finance Minister to review investment plans of state-run firms (0630 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Gujarat NRE Coke shareholders approve deal to give majority control to Jindal Steel - Mint (link.reuters.com/gev83v)
Government allows Chinese power gear firms to set up service centres - Business Line (link.reuters.com/dev83v)
British drug regulator recalls five Wockhardt drugs
India's Wockhardt sees one time impact of 1 million stg from MHRA recall
Police arrest former CEO of India commodities bourse
Indian mills seek government aid to export sugar -industry official
HSBC to exit retail broking services in India
Raymond plans stake sale in engineering arm, eyes 3 billion rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jev83v)
ICVL eyes Rio Tinto's stake in Riversdale Mining - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hev83v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Says cancellation of proposal to acquire Floral Labs. Pvt. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: