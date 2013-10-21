GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.44
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.26 percent.
* Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday,
taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's .SPX record high as
investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back
its cheap money policies until next year.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second straight
day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months as
stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and
others overshadowed worry that earnings growth was faltering.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Monday: Asian Paints Ltd, Housing
Development Finance Corp
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
India's L&T bets on overseas orders to hit revenue target -
Reliance, BP promise $8-10 bln for more work on D6 gas block
in India -
India probe into Wal-Mart investment moves to cbank -
sources -
India's UltraTech Cement Q2 profit halves on subdued demand
- [ID: nL3N0I73FI]
Banks well capitalised to absorb losses due to project
delays: Rajan - Business Line (link.reuters.com/jed93v)
India PM says satisfied with coal block allocations despite
inquiry -
RCom, Tata Tele GSM permits valid: Telecom Ministry -
Business Line (link.reuters.com/ked93v)
BHP Billiton exits India oil, gas blocks - Mint
(link.reuters.com/med93v)
India's forex reserves rise to $279.24 bln as on Oct 11 -
cbank -
Petronet LNG July-Sept net profit down 42 pct -
UltraTech Cement to build terminal at Mumbai Port to cut
costs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ned93v)
Roadshow for Coal India stake sale likely from Monday - PTI
in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ped93v)
Domestic air travel rises 13 pct in September - Times of
India (link.reuters.com/qed93v)
Unitech inks Rs 10 bln office leasing deal with Accenture -
Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/red93v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)