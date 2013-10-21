GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.44 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.26 percent. * Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday, taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's .SPX record high as investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back its cheap money policies until next year. * The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second straight day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months as stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others overshadowed worry that earnings growth was faltering. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Asian Paints Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's L&T bets on overseas orders to hit revenue target - Reliance, BP promise $8-10 bln for more work on D6 gas block in India - India probe into Wal-Mart investment moves to cbank - sources - India's UltraTech Cement Q2 profit halves on subdued demand - [ID: nL3N0I73FI] Banks well capitalised to absorb losses due to project delays: Rajan - Business Line (link.reuters.com/jed93v) India PM says satisfied with coal block allocations despite inquiry - RCom, Tata Tele GSM permits valid: Telecom Ministry - Business Line (link.reuters.com/ked93v) BHP Billiton exits India oil, gas blocks - Mint (link.reuters.com/med93v) India's forex reserves rise to $279.24 bln as on Oct 11 - cbank - Petronet LNG July-Sept net profit down 42 pct - UltraTech Cement to build terminal at Mumbai Port to cut costs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ned93v) Roadshow for Coal India stake sale likely from Monday - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ped93v) Domestic air travel rises 13 pct in September - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qed93v) Unitech inks Rs 10 bln office leasing deal with Accenture - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/red93v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)