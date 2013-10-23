Oct 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.47 percent. * Asian shares gained and the dollar wallowed near a two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data firmly pushed expectations for the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus into next year. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ACC Ltd , Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Wipro profit fuelled by recovering outsourcing demand - US court turns down Apollo plea for Cooper suit dismissal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pet93v) Jet Airways, SpiceJet may post record losses in Q2, says Capa - Mint (link.reuters.com/qet93v) PSU banks seek infusion of Rs 512.02 bln - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/ret93v) India's Gujarat Pipavav Port Sept-qtr net up five fold - Cairn India posts Sept-qtr net profit - India starts production at Russian-built Kudankulam nuclear plant - India's KPIT Technologies July-Sept net up 44.71 pct - Sugar prices may struggle to stay buoyant, given surplus - Trade - India's sugar exports seen 2.6 mln T in 2013/14 -govt - Reliance Jio gets unified licence - Business Line (link.reuters.com/set93v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)