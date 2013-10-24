Oct 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.02
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.06 percent.
* Japan's Nikkei fell to a two-week low on Thursday and the
Swiss franc held near a two-year high against the dollar,
sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment
maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they
reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of
record high finishes.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Thursday: Idea Cellular Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's ACC, Ambuja Sept-qtr net profit falls, see slow
demand -
India's Jet Airways posts record quarterly loss -
Franklin Templeton to launch India's first Europe-focused
fund -
GAIL in talks for $600 mln stake in Tanzania blocks -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zac24v)
Thailand proposes to pay full duty on gold exports to India
- PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wec24v)
Britannia puts Daily Bread on the block - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/cec24v)
ONGC writes to DGH about possibility of RIL drawing gas from
blocks allocated to it - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dec24v)
Radia tapes case: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, RIL face CBI
probe - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fec24v)
Jaiprakash Associates moves closer to debt reduction goal -
Mint (link.reuters.com/gec24v)
Power Grid Corp of India July-Sept net up 10.06 pct -
India's Emami September-quarter net up 35 pct -
India's Escorts July-Sept net more than doubles -
India's SKS Microfinance reports July-Sept profit -
Punj Lloyd's Singapore unit sold 27.7 pct stake in Olive
Group Capital -
India's HomeShop 18 raises $14 mln in fresh round of funding
-
A new leader rises as India's regions flex their muscle -
Govt for minimum 6 pct of vehicle price as registration tax
- PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/hec24v)
Kandla port takes over failed container terminal from ABG -
Mint (link.reuters.com/jec24v)
ICICI Securities partners with Japanese investment bank GCA
Savvian - Mint (link.reuters.com/kec24v)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)