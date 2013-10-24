Oct 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.02 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.06 percent. * Japan's Nikkei fell to a two-week low on Thursday and the Swiss franc held near a two-year high against the dollar, sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record high finishes.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Thursday: Idea Cellular Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's ACC, Ambuja Sept-qtr net profit falls, see slow demand -

India's Jet Airways posts record quarterly loss -

Franklin Templeton to launch India's first Europe-focused fund -

GAIL in talks for $600 mln stake in Tanzania blocks - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zac24v)

Thailand proposes to pay full duty on gold exports to India - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wec24v)

Britannia puts Daily Bread on the block - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cec24v)

ONGC writes to DGH about possibility of RIL drawing gas from blocks allocated to it - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dec24v)

Radia tapes case: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, RIL face CBI probe - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fec24v)

Jaiprakash Associates moves closer to debt reduction goal - Mint (link.reuters.com/gec24v)

Power Grid Corp of India July-Sept net up 10.06 pct -

India's Emami September-quarter net up 35 pct -

India's Escorts July-Sept net more than doubles -

India's SKS Microfinance reports July-Sept profit -

Punj Lloyd's Singapore unit sold 27.7 pct stake in Olive Group Capital -

India's HomeShop 18 raises $14 mln in fresh round of funding -

A new leader rises as India's regions flex their muscle -

Govt for minimum 6 pct of vehicle price as registration tax - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/hec24v)

Kandla port takes over failed container terminal from ABG - Mint (link.reuters.com/jec24v)

ICICI Securities partners with Japanese investment bank GCA Savvian - Mint (link.reuters.com/kec24v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)