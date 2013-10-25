Oct 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.62
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan lower 0.2 percent.
* A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while the
dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro,
reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue
its stimulus into 2014.
* U.S. stocks resumed their upward move on Thursday as economic
data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place
for the foreseeable future and as earnings offered some upbeat
news.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd
, GAIL (India) Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EXCLUSIVE-India eyes $15 bln rollover of subsidy costs into
next budget -
India to reach out to sovereign wealth funds - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/sem24v)
India to spend $2.2 billion to triple crude oil reserve -
Mint (link.reuters.com/tem24v)
Idea's profit surge points to Indian mobile sector recovery
SEBI, Govt may change mutual fund policy to route PF money
into markets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vem24v)
Maruti shelves diesel engine plant expansion - Mint
(link.reuters.com/wem24v)
CBI reopening corruption case against DGH on KG-D6 -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xem24v)
India's Biocon Sept-qtr net profit up 13 percent -
India's SAIL to stick to coal import target despite rupee
fall -
India's NMDC September-quarter net down 21.46 pct -
India to examine sugar mills' demand for raising import
tax-minister -
