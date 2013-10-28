Oct 28 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.62 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan higher 0.76 percent * Australian stocks scaled a five-year peak on Monday, leading a rebound in Asia after strong results from the likes of Microsoft pushed Wall Street to another record closing high, while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth. * The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday, boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Monday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reliance D6 gas: Centre may end up endorsing dual pricing - Business Line (link.reuters.com/cev24v)

Weak consumer demand mars Hindustan Unilever Q2 earnings -

Wockhardt profit dives as faces U.S., UK regulator demands -

India likely to implement debt swap in February-sources -

New M&A rules to scrap lock-in period for stake sale by telcos - Business Line (link.reuters.com/dev24v)

UK regulatory curbs to cost Wockhardt 9 million pounds in sales - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/fev24v)

NHPC revises its strategy, to focus on thermal projects - Mint (link.reuters.com/gev24v)

India's Sterlite Technologies July-Sept net up more than two fold -

India's Essar Oil posts Sept-qtr net loss -

Colgate Palmolive India July-Sept net down 24.51 pct -

India's forex reserves rise to $281.12 bln as on Oct 18 - cbank -

India's Marico says to stop production at Goa plant -

India's GAIL delays pipeline building on slow economy, weak demand - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)