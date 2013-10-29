GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edges up 0.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.12 percent * Asian shares and the dollar fell slightly in early trade on Tuesday, mired in recent ranges as investors wait for commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve after this week's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy on hold. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place when it meets this week. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review. (0530 GMT) * India cbank chief's interaction with analysts post monetary policy. (0900 GMT) * Earnings on Tuesday: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, NTPC Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Maruti Suzuki sees higher import costs on weak rupee

India cbank expects inflation to stay near current levels

Oil minister clears taking back of five gas discoveries from RIL - Times of India (link.reuters.com/tyc34v)

Stronger profitability seen for Tata Steel on new UK plant: Moody's - Mint (link.reuters.com/syc34v)

Kirit Parikh panel recommends 4-5 rupees a litre immediate hike in diesel prices - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryc34v)

Telecom tower companies to come under licence regime - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vyc34v)

Singapore Exchange to launch Asian FX futures in November

SEBI weighs OFCD option in IPOs for retail investors - Mint (link.reuters.com/wyc34v)

KKR invests 5.5 bln rupees in Apollo Hospitals' holding firm - Mint (link.reuters.com/xyc34v)

BP dumps old partner GNFC to set up acetic acid plant with IOC - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/zyc34v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)