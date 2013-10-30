GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edges up 0.5 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.2 percent. * Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in U.S. stocks as investors wager the Federal Reserve will rock no boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in place for the next few months at least. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Tuesday after economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus intact for several months and IBM IBM.N rallied after the company announced a stock buyback. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Lupin Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd , DLF Ltd. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a teleconference with analysts from 0900 GMT to 1000 GMT. * India panel on pricing of fuels sold at subsidised rates to submit its report on Wednesday, as the finance ministry explores ways to cut its subsidy burden. (0930 GMT)