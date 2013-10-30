GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edges up 0.5
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.2 percent.
* Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in
U.S. stocks as investors wager the Federal Reserve will rock no
boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in place for the
next few months at least.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Tuesday after
economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would
keep its stimulus intact for several months and IBM IBM.N
rallied after the company announced a stock buyback.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Wednesday: Lupin Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd
, DLF Ltd.
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with
all deputy governors will hold a teleconference with analysts
from 0900 GMT to 1000 GMT.
* India panel on pricing of fuels sold at subsidised rates to
submit its report on Wednesday, as the finance ministry explores
ways to cut its subsidy burden. (0930 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Microsoft close to making strategic investment in Indian
tech start-up - Mint (link.reuters.com/tuk34v)
India's Ranbaxy posts loss in Sept qtr due to forex charges
Vodafone moves to fully own India unit in $1.7 bln deal
Infosys in process of resolving U.S. visa investigation
Tata Steel says could cut around 500 UK jobs
India's "Common Man" aims to sweep out the grand old parties
Alstom India says Sept-quarter net profit down 49 pct
India's NTPC Sept-quarter net profit down 21 pct
India's Jubilant Life Sciences posts Sept-quarter net loss
India's Tata Communications posts Sept-quarter net profit
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)