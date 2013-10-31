Oct 31 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.26 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.27 percent. * Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy, even as it held steady with its stimulus programme for the time being. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Thursday: IDFC Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd * Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT) * Infrastructure output data for September (0630 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India should raise diesel prices more than 9 pct - panel -

India's Lupin sees India, US sales picking up on launches -

Infosys to pay $34 million in U.S. visa case -

Miner Vedanta gets shareholder nod for India buyout offers -

SBI lures corporate loan shifts with lower interest - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rat34v)

Liberal M&A policy in telecom sector likely soon: Kapil Sibal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sat34v)

JSW Steel eyes stake in Karnataka iron ore mines - Mint (link.reuters.com/tat34v)

Piramal to sell stake in Vodafone only next year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vat34v)

Mcleod Russel says Sept-qtr net sales 4.91 bln rupees -

India's Trent Sept-qtr net profit down 73 pct -

Indian banks' loans, deposits grow slower vs RBI's FY14 estimate - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)