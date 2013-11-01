Nov 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.25 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.15 percent. * Asian shares sagged on Friday though upbeat signals on China's manufacturing activity limited losses, while the dollar pushed higher after upbeat U.S. data led some investors to price-in a less dovish stance at the U.S. Federal Reserve. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's statement the day before added to investors' anxiety about the timing of a pullback in its stimulus programme.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India October PMI reading. (0500GMT) * India October auto sales numbers. * India forex reserves, bank lending data

Jobs on the line as India's gold sector suffers under govt curbs -

Indian tyre makers the big winners from rubber price slump -

India's fiscal deficit touches 76 pct of full-year target - govt -

India's Sept infrastructure output up 8 pct y/y - govt -

TVS Motors will turn debt-free by fiscal 2015: CFO - Mint (link.reuters.com/fyc44v)

RBI permits hike in FII limit in Tata Motors through DVR - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyc44v)

Tata Motors Singapore to raise $500 million of debt - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyc44v)

New Delhi Airport operator, GMR Infra, seeks US expansion - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyc44v)

India's Sesa Sterlite July-Sept net up more than four fold -

Gillette India Sept-quarter net down 39 pct -

India's MCX founder Jignesh Shah resigns from board -

India's HCL Tech ups FII investment limit from 30 pct to 49 pct -

India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Friday -

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Sept-quarter net profit marginally down -

India's Infrastructure Development Finance Sept-qtr net profit up 2 pct -

India's Future Retail posts Sept-quarter net loss -

India's Aptech Sept-quarter net up 45.64 pct -

Vodafone slashes data prices by 80 pct across the country - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyc44v)

FDI in India jumps 35 pc to $13.6 billion in January-July 2013 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myc44v)

RCom to offer new iPhones for 2,500 rupees per month under 2-year contract - Business Line (link.reuters.com/nyc44v)