Nov 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.25
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.15 percent.
* Asian shares sagged on Friday though upbeat signals on China's
manufacturing activity limited losses, while the dollar pushed
higher after upbeat U.S. data led some investors to price-in a
less dovish stance at the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as the Federal
Reserve's statement the day before added to investors' anxiety
about the timing of a pullback in its stimulus programme.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India October PMI reading. (0500GMT)
* India October auto sales numbers.
* India forex reserves, bank lending data
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Jobs on the line as India's gold sector suffers under govt
curbs -
Indian tyre makers the big winners from rubber price slump -
India's fiscal deficit touches 76 pct of full-year target -
govt -
India's Sept infrastructure output up 8 pct y/y - govt -
TVS Motors will turn debt-free by fiscal 2015: CFO - Mint
(link.reuters.com/fyc44v)
RBI permits hike in FII limit in Tata Motors through DVR -
PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyc44v)
Tata Motors Singapore to raise $500 million of debt -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyc44v)
New Delhi Airport operator, GMR Infra, seeks US expansion -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyc44v)
India's Sesa Sterlite July-Sept net up more than four fold -
Gillette India Sept-quarter net down 39 pct -
India's MCX founder Jignesh Shah resigns from board -
India's HCL Tech ups FII investment limit from 30 pct to 49
pct -
India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Friday -
India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Sept-quarter net profit
marginally down -
India's Infrastructure Development Finance Sept-qtr net
profit up 2 pct -
India's Future Retail posts Sept-quarter net loss -
India's Aptech Sept-quarter net up 45.64 pct -
Vodafone slashes data prices by 80 pct across the country -
PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyc44v)
FDI in India jumps 35 pc to $13.6 billion in January-July
2013 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myc44v)
RCom to offer new iPhones for 2,500 rupees per month under
2-year contract - Business Line (link.reuters.com/nyc44v)
