Nov 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.06 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.18 percent. * Asian shares rose while the dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve officials offered investors no reason to believe a rollback of the U.S. stimulus programme was imminent. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India October services PMI. (0500GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's finance minister sees current account deficit of $60 bln or less -

Cooper Tire in tentative deal with workers over merger -

Maruti Suzuki may cut Fiat engine supplies by half on falling demand - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rar44v)

MphasiS may see $100 million drop in HP business next year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qar44v)

Govt likely to ease levy on telecom companies - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/par44v)

Wilmar eyes stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nar44v)

Reliance refuses to sign Oil Ministry resolution - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/mar44v)

Tata Motors October sales fall 28 pct -

India's ruling party seeks opinion poll curbs after gloomy ratings -

India's Ashok Leyland says Oct vehicle sales down 15 pct y/y -

Granules India to purchase Auctus Pharma for Rs 1.2 bln - Mint (link.reuters.com/kar44v)