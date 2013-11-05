BRIEF-Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange edge down 0.06 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.18 percent. * Asian shares rose while the dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve officials offered investors no reason to believe a rollback of the U.S. stimulus programme was imminent. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India October services PMI. (0500GMT)
India's finance minister sees current account deficit of $60 bln or less -
Cooper Tire in tentative deal with workers over merger -
Maruti Suzuki may cut Fiat engine supplies by half on falling demand - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rar44v)
MphasiS may see $100 million drop in HP business next year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qar44v)
Govt likely to ease levy on telecom companies - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/par44v)
Wilmar eyes stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nar44v)
Reliance refuses to sign Oil Ministry resolution - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/mar44v)
Tata Motors October sales fall 28 pct -
India's ruling party seeks opinion poll curbs after gloomy ratings -
India's Ashok Leyland says Oct vehicle sales down 15 pct y/y -
Granules India to purchase Auctus Pharma for Rs 1.2 bln - Mint (link.reuters.com/kar44v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage:
* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat