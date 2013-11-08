Nov 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.4 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan drops 0.5 percent. * Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank underscored the fragility of the global economy. * Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Tata Motors, United Spirits and Indian Oil Corp Ltd to report second-quarter earnings

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India econ secretary says state oil companies buying dollars in markets again-TV -

S&P says next Indian government's agenda to determine rating -

India Inc sees red on voting rights for preference shares - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyn54v)

ONGC queers Cambay exit for Niko with claim of gas over-production - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyn54v)

Drug regulator asks Sun Pharma to halt clinical research at Mumbai laboratory - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyn54v)

EXCLUSIVE-Iran offers to ship crude to India for free to boost sales -sources -

India may find few takers for new foreign bank rules -

India cabinet approves share sale in Power Grid - minister -

SpiceJet posts record loss; sees overseas routes cutting costs -

Sebi to rewrite rules on CEO compensation, pay committee may become compulsory - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyn54v)

Government may soon make recall mandatory for cars with defects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myn54v)

India's Tech Mahindra net more than doubles on Satyam merger -

Indian developer Parsvnath plans to list mall assets as a REIT -

India's Eicher Motors Sept-qtr consol net profit up 63 pct -

India's Prestige Estates Projects July-Sept net up 70 pct - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal and Swati Bhat)