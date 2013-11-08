Nov 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.4
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan drops 0.5 percent.
* Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after Wall
Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while
a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank
underscored the fragility of the global economy.
* Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's
attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well
above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500
suffering its worst daily decline since August.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Tata Motors, United Spirits and Indian
Oil Corp Ltd to report second-quarter earnings
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India econ secretary says state oil companies buying dollars
in markets again-TV -
S&P says next Indian government's agenda to determine rating
-
India Inc sees red on voting rights for preference shares -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/gyn54v)
ONGC queers Cambay exit for Niko with claim of gas
over-production - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/hyn54v)
Drug regulator asks Sun Pharma to halt clinical research at
Mumbai laboratory - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/jyn54v)
EXCLUSIVE-Iran offers to ship crude to India for free to
boost sales -sources -
India may find few takers for new foreign bank rules -
India cabinet approves share sale in Power Grid - minister -
SpiceJet posts record loss; sees overseas routes cutting
costs -
Sebi to rewrite rules on CEO compensation, pay committee may
become compulsory - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/kyn54v)
Government may soon make recall mandatory for cars with
defects - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/myn54v)
India's Tech Mahindra net more than doubles on Satyam merger
-
Indian developer Parsvnath plans to list mall assets as a
REIT -
India's Eicher Motors Sept-qtr consol net profit up 63 pct -
India's Prestige Estates Projects July-Sept net up 70 pct -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal and Swati Bhat)